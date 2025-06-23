Iranians will resist against US, Israel blatant aggression

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, "Today is the 11th day of Iranians against the attacks of the Zionist regime and the second day of resistance against the American aggression against the peaceful Iranian facilities of Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan."

"There is no doubt that the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran was carried out with the coordination and support of the United States," Baghaei said.

Referring to the US attack on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, Baghaei said: "No one at any international level can justify these aggressions."

The evils of the Zionist regime will not be limited to the countries of the region, but will also reach European countries, and history will prove this, he said.



