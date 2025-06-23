Pakistani parliament voices support for Iran

Following the illegal and aggressive attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, members of the Pakistani parliament took an unprecedented step and demonstrated and declared their full support for the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday.

Reports indicate that in the open court of the National Assembly of Pakistan, representatives of various parties, including the Pakistan Muslim Unity Party and the People's Party, held pictures of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed their loyalty and support for the leadership of the Islamic Republic, and declared their strong opposition to the actions of the United States and the Zionist regime.

Representatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (affiliated with Imran Khan) also showed their solidarity with the Iranian nation and government by holding banners with slogans such as "Death to America" ​​and "Death to Israel."

This unprecedented action by Pakistani parliamentarians has received widespread coverage in domestic and foreign media and indicates a new wave of popular and political support in the region for Iran against the aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States.

