Ben Gurion Airport, biological research center target of Iran

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of True Promise 3 operation annouced that Ben Gurion Airport, the Israel regime's biological research center, and alternative command and control centers were the targets of the 20th wave of Iran attack on Occupied Lands.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps fired various types of long-range ballistic missiles at targets across the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday in the latest round of retaliatory attacks against the Israeli regime.

The 20th wave of Iran’s attacks as part of the Operation True Promise 3 included multiple long-range ballistic missiles running on solid and liquid fuel.

The missiles, equipped with powerful warheads, have defeated the Israeli regime’s air defenses.

Israeli media reported that around 30 Iranian missiles have been launched against targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

The chief targets in the most recent round of Iran’s strikes involved Ben Gurion airport, the Israeli regime’s biological research center, its logistical bases, and various bureaus of its command-and-control centers.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It has carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 400 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 20 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 22 as part of Operation True Promise III.

RHM/