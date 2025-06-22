Internatioanl reactions to US attack on Iran nuclear site

The head of the Pakistani parliament's defense committee : "The US aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities is a war crime."

The Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry: "We are monitoring the developments in the region with great concern after the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities."

Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi : "Targeting nuclear facilities inside Iran is a dangerous threat to security and peace in the Middle East and exposes regional stability to great risks."

Palestinian Resistance committees: "The attack on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities is an act of aggression and a threat to the entire region, and requires a united stance from all the free people of the nation to confront these arrogant aggressors."



