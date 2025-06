Earlier, Araghchi met with his Iraqi and Egyptian counterpart on the sidelines an OIC meeting in Istanbul.

The Arab League's foreign ministers convened in Istanbul to discuss developments related to conflicts in the Middle East, especially Israel’s attacks on Iran that began June 13.

The ministers are in the Turkish metropolis for the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for June 21 - 22.

