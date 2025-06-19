Iran pounds Israeli regime targets in new strikes on Thursday

The lloca lranian media cited the military sources that the new combined attack was aimed at strategic military centers in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

A statement released by IRGC public relations said that as many as 100 kamikaze and combat drones were fired at the Zionist regime today.

The IRGC statement also said that the upward trend of the effective missile strikes on Israeli military strategic centers will continue.

The consecutive self-defense operations are carried out in response to the US.-backed Israeli aggression on Iran that led to the injury of about 1,800 Iranians.

The Iranian missiles poured on the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine have so far dismantled vital infrastructure including Haifa refinery and several intelligence headquarters such as Mossad and Aman.

Israeli minister of energy announced that recovery of Bazan refinery in Haifa is impossible at least for the next one month.

Sirens are sounding across the occupied territories.

