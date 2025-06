Haaretz admitted that Iran fired only one missile towards the occupied territories and the same missile was nit intercepted by the Israeli forces.

Earlier, Israeli military had acknowledged that Iranian missile directly hit Ber Sheva region in the occupied territories that was not intercepted by the Israeli forces.

The local media in the occupied territories reported that Iran's missile attack has injured 31 Zionist regime's soldiers since the start of war on June 13.

