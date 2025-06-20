Iran starts new wave of missile attacks against Israel

The Yemeni Al Masirah TV said that the earleir Friday's Irnaina missile targted a cyeber security center in occupied territories.

The Israeli Haaretz newspaper said that the one single Iranian fired hit its target and was not intercepted by Israeli air defense.

The Israeli media said that Iran's missile landed next to Microsoft center in Ber Sheva.

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s drone operations continue with more than 100 types of combat and suicide drones against military targets, especially missile defense systems in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

The IRGC announced the increasing trend and missile-based effective operations against military targets and the military industry of the Israeli regime are on the agenda.

The Iranian officials had repeatedly emphasized that the country will decisively respond to any adventurism by the criminal Zionist regime.

