Self-defense only remedy to imposed war: FM Spox.

“We have no option but to defend our territorial integrity,” Baghaei said on Wednesday in an interview with the National Iranian Television.

He made the comments following a televised message by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The Leader said in his message that the Iranian nation will stand firm against both an imposed war and imposed peace.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Ministry will show in practice that it is committed to Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement.

“We believe that defense is the only remedy to an imposed war,” just as the Iranians defended their country against the eight-year war imposed by the toppled Iraqi Baath regime in the 1980s," said Baghaei.

The official also said that no one is allowed under international law to force a country into accepting an agreement under pressure and threat.

Baghaei’s comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran to “surrender unconditionally” as the Islamic Republic continues to respond to Israeli attacks on its soil.

Israel launched its aggression on June 13, killing Iranian civilians and assassinating top military officials and nuclear scientists.

