Iran warns Israeli settlers to evacuate from Tel Aviv

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Tel Aviv residents to immediately evacuate the Bnei Brak area.

This warning is the IRGC's countermeasure to a recent warning issued by the Israeli army to the people of Tehran to leave the city.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a massive barrage missiles toward the occupied territories of Palestine on Monday night.

MNA/