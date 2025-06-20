  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2025, 10:37 AM

Israelis fleeing to Europe via Sinai Peninsula

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Israeli media says a large number of Israeli residents are trying to enter the Sinai Peninsula in order to flee to Europe via Egypt, as Iranian missiles continue to pummel the occupied territories.

As Iranian missiles continue to pummel the occupied territories and the Israeli military appears unable to intercept the vast majority of them, Tehran Times reported.

One Hebrew newspaper quoted an Israeli as saying that he would rather embark on a dangerous trip in the desert than stay in the occupied territories. 

Other reports show Israelis are also paying smugglers to transport them by boat to Cyprus, as the regime has barred settlers to leave the occupied territories for the time being.

