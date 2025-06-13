  1. Politics
Mousavi, Pakpour fill in senior generals' posts in Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed the former Army commander as the new chief of the staff of the Iranian armed forces and General Mohammad Pakpour as the new IRGC chief.

At the order of the commander-in-chief of all Iranian armed forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the former Army commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi became the new Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces after the former chief of staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri was martyred earlier today in an airstrike by the Zionist regime of Israel early on Friday.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also appointed Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, the former Commander of IRGC Ground Forces, as the new commander-in-chief of the IRGC after former commander Major General Hossein Salami was martyred in the Israeli aggression earlier on Friday.

Moreover, following the martyrdom of Major general Gholam Ali Rashid, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution awarded the rank of Major General to Brigadier General Ali Shadmani and appointed him as the new commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

