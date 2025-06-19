  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2025, 7:31 PM

Leader appoints Gen. Karami as new IRGC ground forces cmdr.

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The commander of all Iranian Armed Forces Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Mohammad Karami as the new commander of IRGC ground forces.

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami was appointed to the IRGC Ground Forces commander by Ayatollah Khamenei's order on Thursday.

Karami will replace Major General Mohammad Pakpour, who has been appointed as the IRGC commander.

