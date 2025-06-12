EU urges Iran to exert restraint after IAEA resolution

The European Union has urged Iran to show restraint and avoid any measures that could escalate regional tensions, following the recent anti-Iran resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors.

The EU spokesperson said that any additional tensions could have dangerous consequences for regional stability.

The EU emphasized the need for Iran to refrain from provocative actions and instead act responsibly amid rising concerns.

Notably, the EU made no mention of the hostile actions of its own member states—France, Germany, and the UK—which, along with the United States, authored and pushed for the resolution accusing Iran of non-compliance with its nuclear commitments.

The resolution was adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors with 19 votes in favor, 3 against, and 11 abstentions.

MP/6497404