Biased IAEA resolution proves cooperation is futile

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly criticized the anti-Iran resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors, calling it “biased” and a sign that cooperation with the agency yields counterproductive results.

Ghalibaf stated that the Islamic Republic will respond with firm reciprocal measures, including the deployment of advanced centrifuges, the launch of a new enrichment facility, and the reduction of oversight.

“The biased resolution of the Board of Governors shows that cooperation with the IAEA leads to the opposite of constructive engagement,” he said.

Ghalibaf emphasized that Tehran sees these steps as a legitimate and sovereign response to the West's excessive demands.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The political resolution was proposed by the United States and the European troika.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), strongly criticized the resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors, calling it a strategic miscalculation by the West.

“They wrongly believe political pressure can force Iran to retreat from its rightful positions,” Kamalvandi said on Thursday. “We had already warned that we would adjust our actions accordingly.”

As part of Iran’s response, Kamalvandi announced the activation of a third enrichment complex, along with a major upgrade of Iran’s centrifuge systems.

“We will replace our first-generation centrifuges with sixth-generation machines,” he said, adding that uranium enrichment will rise significantly in both volume and efficiency.

AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami also ordered the launch of a new enrichment center at "a secure location,” and ordered the replacement of old IR-1 centrifuges with advanced IR-6 ones at the Fordow underground nuclear facility.

Other measures are also being planned and will be announced later.

MP/IRN85859965