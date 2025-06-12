Anti-Iran resolution at IAEA BoG not enjoy wide support

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “The anti-Iranian resolution was adopted in the #IAEA Board of Governors by 19 votes in favor.”

Three countries (Burkina Faso, China and Russia) voted against. 11 Governors abstained, he said, adding, “So, the resolution didn’t enjoy wide and convincing support.”

Earlier, Ulyanov warned the United States and the European troika -- France, Germany, and Britain–– that a draft resolution against Iran will not yield positive results.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The political resolution was proposed by the United States and the European troika.

MNA