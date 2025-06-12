  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2025, 12:40 PM

Ulyanov:

Anti-Iran resolution at IAEA BoG not enjoy wide support

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Reacting to IAEA Board of Governors’ anti-Iran resolution, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has said that IAEA BoG’s resolution against Iran did not enjoy wide and convincing support.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “The anti-Iranian resolution was adopted in the #IAEA Board of Governors by 19 votes in favor.”

Three countries (Burkina Faso, China and Russia) voted against. 11 Governors abstained, he said, adding, “So, the resolution didn’t enjoy wide and convincing support.”

Earlier, Ulyanov warned the United States and the European troika -- France, Germany, and Britain–– that a draft resolution against Iran will not yield positive results.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The political resolution was proposed by the United States and the European troika.

