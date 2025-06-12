  1. Politics
Pezeshkian reacts to IAEA anti-Iran resolution

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reacted to the anti-Iran resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors (IAEA BoG) on Thursday.

"The Board of Governors' resolution was mischievous," President Pezeshkian said, adding that Iran will continue uranium enrichment.

This is a developing story...

