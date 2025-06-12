Pezeshkian reacts to IAEA anti-Iran resolution

"The Board of Governors' resolution was mischievous," President Pezeshkian said, adding that Iran will continue uranium enrichment.
This is a developing story...
MP/6497311
TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reacted to the anti-Iran resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors (IAEA BoG) on Thursday.
