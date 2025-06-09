Hamas condemns Israel seizure of Gaza-bound aid ship

Israeli forces attacked Madleen Gaza-bound aid ship and adducted the crew as the vessel approached the coastal waters of the besieged Palestinian territory early Monday.

“Hamas condemns in the strongest terms the Zionist occupation forces’ act of maritime piracy in seizing the solidarity ship Madleen in international waters, forcibly preventing it from reaching the Gaza Strip, diverting it to the port of Ashdod, and detaining the international activists on board—individuals who had embarked on a humanitarian mission to break the siege and expose the crime of starvation,” Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

It emphasized that the seizure and the obstruction of the symbolic aid delivery to a people facing full-scale genocide constitutes “organized state terrorism,” a flagrant violation of international law, and an assault on civilian volunteers driven by humanitarian motives.

The movement also praised the courageous solidarity of free-thinking activists from diverse nationalities, describing them as the living voice of humanity’s conscience against the “fascist occupation.”

“Through their steadfast resistance to threats, these volunteers have once again proven that Gaza is not alone and continues to be supported by freedom-loving people worldwide,” it added.

“We demand the immediate release of all detained activists and hold the occupying regime fully responsible for their safety and well-being,” the Gaza-based movement asserted. “We call on the United Nations and international bodies to condemn this crime and take urgent action to end the blockade on Gaza.”

It underscored that the seizure will not silence the voices of the free, but will instead amplify the global wave of solidarity with Gaza and further expose the criminal face of the Zionist regime to the world’s nations.

During the attack, activists aboard the ship said Israeli drones dropped an unknown white chemical substance onto the Madleen. The exact nature of the substance remains unclear.

UN rapporteur urges immediate release of Madleen crew

UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who was on the phone with the Madleen crew when they were detained, said in a post on X that “Madleen must be released immediately.”

“Breaking the siege is a legal duty for states and a moral imperative for all of us,” Albanese added.

“Every Mediterranean port should send boats with aid, solidarity, and humanity to Gaza. They shall sail together—united, they will be unstoppable.”

MNA/Press TV