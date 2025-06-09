Seizure of Madeleine; Israeli piracy and Europe’s silence

The Madeleine ship, which had vowed to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and break the blockade of the Gaza Strip with the participation of human rights activists and celebrities, was attacked by Israeli naval commandos as it approached the region and in international waters.

This attack by the criminal Israeli army on human rights activists, as well as the kidnapping of the Madeleine ship and its passengers, has led to a wave of anger and negative reactions in the international circles. In this regard, the leader of the leftist party "France Insurrection" strongly condemned this action, calling it as a clear violation of international law and emphasized that protesting the seizure of the Madeleine ship and the arrest of volunteers should be prioritized by the European Foreign Policy and the United Nations.

Leader of the Turkey’s Future Party and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu also reacted to seizure of Madeleine ship and said that Tel Aviv has once again shown that it has made a mockery of international law with its brutal attack on the Madeleine ship.

A British MP and former leader of the Labor Party Jeremy Corbyn also stated that the British government still continues to arm the Zionist regime. This process must be stopped as soon as possible.

Those who were on board the Madeleine

Greta Thunberg: An environmental, climate, and social justice activist from Sweden.

Rima Hassan: Member of the European Parliament from the left-wing party "French Insurrection ".

Omar Fayyad: A journalist for Al Jazeera, for media coverage of the ship's movement.

Yannis Mohammadi: A journalist for the French website "Plast".

Pascal Moreira: A French activist who has also served on previous Freedom Flotilla ships.

Thiago Ávila: A Brazilian journalist and social and political activist who supports the Palestinian cause and has been active in this field for more than two decades.

Baptiste Anne Dery: A French doctor who plans to offer her services to passengers and active personnel on the ship in case of possible clashes with Israeli forces.

Yasmin Ajar: A German activist of Kurdish origin and member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Riva Fiard: A climate activist from France

Swipe Ordo: An activist from Turkey

Sergio Toribio: A crew member from Spain and a member of the marine environmental conservation organization dubbed “Sea Shepherd Conservation Society”

Marco van Rennes: A Dutch Marine Engineering Student and a member of the ship's crew.

Zionist Regime Piracy in International Waters

Despite the fact that citizens of the aforementioned countries have been kidnapped and interrogated by the criminal Zionist regime, these countries have not shown any official stance against Tel Aviv's illegal action. These European countries, especially France, are staunch supporters of the Zionist regime's brutal attack on the Gaza Strip and are providing weapons to this regime. The United Nations, as always, has only condemned this attack, referring to Tel Aviv's illegal actions.

Another point is that the seizure and confiscation of the Madeleine ship took place while the ship was in international waters, and the Zionist regime has effectively violated international law once again. The way the Zionist regime's military commandos attacked a civilian ship and arrested its passengers is also known as maritime piracy.

