Israeli army kills 54 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 54,981 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 54 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 305 people were injured, taking the total number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 126,920, according to Anadolu news agency.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,701 people and injured 14,879 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

