Iran starts gas production from another infill well

The Iranian company Petropars, which is in charge of operations in Phase 1 of South Pars, said on Sunday that the launch of production from the new well had added over 2 million cubic meters (mcm), or nearly 80 million cubic feet, to the field’s daily output.

CEO of Petropars, Hamid Reza Saghafi, said the infill well has been drilled to a depth of 4,640 meters in one of the most difficult parts of the gas reservoir in South Pars.

“The project was successfully carried out relying on the expertise of the Iranian engineers,” Saghafi said.

He said that two more infill wells will be drilled in Phase 1 of South Pars to increase production from the field.

The so-called infill drilling is the addition of wells in a hydrocarbon field to decrease well spacing and accelerate the recovery of oil and gas from reservoirs.

Iran is currently producing 716 mcm per day of gas in South Pars, as the output is responsible for more than 70% of Iran’s total gas production.

The Iranian Oil Ministry has planned a total of 35 infill wells in the field, with authorities saying in early March that a first well had come on line in Phase 11.

The project is part of efforts to maintain and increase gas production from South Pars amid a growing demand for gas in Iran's household, industry, and electricity generation sectors.

RHM/