Daily gas extraction from SP Phase 11 increases by 60%

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, the 21st meeting of the joint management committee for the development of South Pars Phase 11 was held Monday with the attendance of Touraj Dehqani, CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company; Hamidreza Saqafi, CEO of Petropars; and members of the joint management committee. The meeting reviewed the latest extraction and development status of Phase 11 in its first and second stages, as well as key topics such as:

- Drilling progress for the ninth well at SPD11B platform

- Scheduling for the loading and installation of the SPD11A wellhead jacket

- Procurement of drilling rigs and equipment

- Construction of the second deck for SPD11A

- Outlook for the project’s final phase completion

Dehghani emphasized the need for regular meetings between Petropars (the main contractor) and subcontractors, including offshore facility manufacturers. He stated, “Accurate identification of operational bottlenecks and their timely resolution through financial resource allocation is key to strengthening subcontractors.”

Saghafi reported that overall progress in Phase 11’s first development stage is now at 41%. Regarding the SPD11A wellhead jacket, he noted that construction—which was less than 35% complete at the start of the 14th administration—has now concluded. Pending logistics and support arrangements, it will be loaded and installed in the Persian Gulf within the next month.

Reports from the meeting confirmed that development and production at Phase 11 continue simultaneously. Gas extraction has increased from 12 million cubic meters per day in August 2024 (early in the 14th administration) to 20 million cubic meters per day—a 60% rise.

Cumulative gas extraction from Phase 11, which stood at 3.4 billion cubic meters (120 billion cubic feet of raw gas) before the 14th administration, has now reached 8.5 billion cubic meters (300 billion cubic feet)—a 60% growth—due to accelerated well operations and increased daily production. This surge plays a vital role in managing the country’s energy balance.

South Pars Phase 11, the last of the 24-phase South Pars development, is being executed under the new petroleum contract model (IPC) by Petropars.

