Ovan Lake; Hidden alpine gem of Qazvin you need to visit

Tucked away in the heart of Iran’s Alborz Mountains, in the legendary land of Alamut, lies a breathtaking natural treasure that still remains a well-kept secret, even among locals. Ovan Lake, a pristine alpine lake in Qazvin Province, is a true gem for those seeking raw beauty, peace, and adventure far from the crowds.

Surrounded by majestic mountains and lush greenery, this serene lake offers a magical escape for nature lovers, photographers, and adventurers alike.

Ovan Lake is one of Qazvin’s most stunning natural attractions, drawing numerous both domestic and international visitors thanks to its breathtaking and awe-inspiring landscapes. This beautiful lake is encircled by four villages: Evan, Vein, Zavardasht, and Zarabad.

As one of Iran’s natural lakes, Ovan Lake is renowned for its remarkable scenery. Easy access via a well-maintained road and the availability of facilities along the lake’s edge make it an ideal spot for family outings. Additionally, the nearby campground offers a great retreat for nature lovers.

During the autumn and winter months, Ovan Lake freezes over and serves as a sanctuary for migratory birds, including swans, geese, and ducks.

Situated at an altitude of 1,815 meters, the lake experiences cold winters that freeze its surface, providing opportunities for ice skating and skiing. Conversely, in the warmer summer months, the weather is perfect for activities such as fishing, swimming, and boating.



Unlike many other tourist hotspots in Iran, Ovan Lake remains relatively untouched. Its secluded location and lesser-known status make it ideal for travelers seeking a quiet escape into nature.

From sunrise to twilight, Ovan Lake changes its colors and moods. Whether you're capturing the misty morning light or the vivid orange sunsets, the landscape around the lake provides endless creative opportunities for photographers and content creators.

Ovan Lake is also an excellent base for exploring nearby Alamut Castle and the picturesque mountain landscapes that make this region one of Iran’s hidden travel treasures.

By Mohaddeseh Pakravan