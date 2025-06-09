Where a star fell; Million-year-old Star Valley in south Iran

In the heart of Qeshm Island, where winds whisper through sculpted canyons and moonlight brushes ancient stone, lies one of Iran’s most mystical landscapes — the Valley of the Stars. Known locally as Estareh Kafta (The Fallen Star), this surreal geological marvel isn't just shaped by millions of years of natural erosion — it's carved by legend, mystery, and the imagination of generations.

Located near Berkeh Khalaf village, in the northern part of Qeshm, the Valley of the Stars dates back over two million years to the Cenozoic era. Time, rainstorms, wind, and seasonal flash floods have sculpted the landscape into sharp spires, narrow gorges, soaring arches, and fragile columns that resemble ancient cathedrals.

From above, the view resembles an alien terrain — a maze of stone giants and winding paths. It’s no surprise that locals believe a star once fell here from the heavens, striking the earth and shaping these bizarre and beautiful formations.

The Valley of the Stars is, in fact, an area shaped by erosion caused by surface water, seasonal downpours, and strong winds. The original plateau, which still remains more or less intact in the northern part, lies at an elevation of 7 to 10 meters above the valley floor. It is composed of sandstone with loose calcareous cement and is filled with fossil shells. Sharp-pointed cones, erosional columns and pinnacles, arches, ridges, and banded walls are among the features observed in this valley. Due to the fragile nature of the layers, it is expected that noticeable changes in the valley’s morphology may occur after each heavy rainfall (which happens rarely).

What is evident is that these formations have been created by the erosion of wind, rain, and seasonal showers.

As dusk falls, legends awaken. The sharp whistling of wind rushing through narrow corridors creates haunting sounds that have sparked tales of spirits and supernatural beings. Many islanders believe that the valley becomes the realm of supernatural creatures at night, and avoid entering the area after dark.

This eerie allure only adds to the enchantment. On moonlit nights, the silence deepens, and the stars seem closer, as if the heavens truly descended upon the valley.

The Valley of the Stars is not only a local treasure but an international gem. It is one of the most prominent sites within Qeshm Island Geopark in Hormozgan Province of Iran, the first UNESCO Global Geopark in the Middle East.

Best time to visit

Whether wandering through narrow stone alleys, standing beneath jagged cliffs, or capturing the golden-hour glow on rock surfaces, the Valley of the Stars offers endless visual drama. The landscape is at its most magical during sunrise and moonlit nights, when shadows dance and the silence becomes a story of its own.

October to April (cooler months) are the best times to visit the Valley of Stars.

How to get there

Located in the southeastern part of Qeshm Island, the Valley of the Stars lies just a short distance from the village of Berkeh Khalaf. After driving about 5 kilometers from the main town of Qeshm, you’ll reach the village and the entrance to this stunning natural wonder. From there, a dirt road leads directly into the heart of the valley.

The Valley of the Stars isn’t just a destination — it’s a journey into the soul of the Earth and the myths locals create to explain its wonder. For those who seek more than just landscapes, this valley offers a story that’s both written in stone and whispered through the wind.

By Mohaddeseh Pakravan