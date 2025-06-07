Iran, Algeria presidents stress expanding bilateral ties

Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a phone call on Saturday.

"We hope that in the light of Islamic brotherhood, we can take effective steps towards the progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries," said the Iranian president in the phone conversation.

Pezeshkian also stressed the need for strengthening unity among Muslim nations amid the Zionist Israeli regime's genocidal war in Gaza, saying that "If Islamic countries act as a single, united and coherent force, the Zionist regime will never be able, nor will it even dare, to commit such heinous and heinous crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation and the resistant people of Gaza."

Pezeshkian further referred to the fraternal ties between the two nations, expressing hope that in the light of Islamic brotherhood, bilateral relations can be further deepened and strengthened in various fields, including political, economic, scientific, cultural and technological. He also hoped that effective steps would be taken towards the welfare, progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

The Algerian president, for his part, said that his country is interested in expanding political, economic and cultural relations with Iran.

Pezeshkian also held a phone call with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Saturday to exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings.

MNA