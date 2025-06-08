  1. Politics
Iran President, Bahrain King exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

During a phone conversation on Saturday, both officials emphasized the importance of leveraging the teachings and unity fostered by the Hajj pilgrimage to enhance solidarity, interaction, and brotherhood among Islamic nations.

They expressed their wishes for health, security, welfare, and progress for the Iranian and Bahraini peoples, as well as for the entire Islamic Ummah.

President Pezeshkian and King Al Khalifa underscored the necessity for Muslim countries to uphold unity and collaborate in order to counter the malicious plots of adversaries.

