Iran supports sustainable peace between Pakistan, India

These remarks were made during a phone call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, where both leaders exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran's principled policy focuses on promoting de-escalation and fostering peace globally, particularly within the Islamic world.

He welcomed Prime Minister Sharif’s invitation to visit Islamabad, indicating that he would instruct his administration to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation.

For his part, Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude for Iran’s hospitality during his recent visit to Tehran, highlighting the productive discussions that took place on defense, security, economic matters, and other sectors.

The prime minister proposed an Iranian delegation visit to Pakistan to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties before President Pezeshkian's future trip to the neighboring country.

He commended Iran's position on the Pakistan-India tensions, reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to dialogue with New Delhi to achieve peace, and welcomed Iran's potential role as a mediator in this context.

