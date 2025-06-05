Yemen hits Ben Gurion Airport with drones

Yemen’s armed forces have announced a fresh drone attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, saying that the strike was successfully carried out.

According to the statement, Yemen’s drone unit launched a military operation targeting the Lod Airport (Ben Gurion), located in the occupied city of Jaffa, using two “Yafa” drones.

The statement said the designated targets were successfully hit.

The Yemeni military said the strike was in retaliation for the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people and their resistance combatants, and in protest of the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip.

“Our operations against the criminal Zionist regime will continue until the aggression against Gaza ends and the siege is completely lifted,” the Yemeni Army has stressed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

