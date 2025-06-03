Yemen attacks Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missile

The Yemeni military said that the attack caused airport operations to halt and forced 4 million Israeli settlers to flee into shelters.

The military said this operation was in response to “genocidal crimes, the starvation siege on Gaza, and the continued desecrations of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist criminals.”

The Yemeni military added that the Arab nation will remain by the Palestinians' side until aggression stops and the siege is lifted.

On Monday, Hebrew-language media reported that since the resumed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Yemen has fired 44 ballistic missiles and 10 drones towards the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

