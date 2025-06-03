Tehran strongly reacts to PGCC claims on Iran trio islands

In line with exercising its sovereign rights, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take any necessary action to ensure the security and interests of the country within the three islands, including their land, water, and airspace, Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the comments made in the PGCC's statement regarding residential construction, the visit of Iranian civil and military officials to islands belonging to Iran, and the holding of military exercises within its territorial borders as interference in Iran's sovereign affairs and rejects them, the Iranian diplomat stressed.

Although such measures do not conflict with the absolute and effective sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, they are contrary to the principles of international law regarding respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, he underlined.

The three islands of Lesser Tunb, Greater Tunb, and Abu Musa are an integral part of Iranian territory, and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to adopt a more constructive approach, relying on the commonalities of the nations of the region, instead of making baseless claims against Iran's territorial integrity, he concluded.



MNA/