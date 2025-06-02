Pakistan hails Iran police after human trafficking net busted

"We deeply appreciate the Iranian government and police for their decisive actions against human traffickers, which resulted in the release of 10 Pakistani nationals," Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said in a message released on Monday, according to Press TV.

"All these individuals (the freed Pakistani citizens) are in good health and under the embassy's protection. We are making necessary arrangements for their return to Pakistan,” he added.

He called on his country's citizens to condemn human traffickers and their vile practices, warning them not to fall for the false promises of smugglers.

He praised Iranian officials' cooperation, underscoring the need to strengthen Iran-Pakistan cooperation to combat human trafficking.

"Iranian police have arrested criminal gangs involved in this heinous practice,” he further said.

In recent years, Iranian border forces have detained many Pakistani nationals as illegal immigrants and handed them over to Pakistani border authorities at the Mirjaveh border crossing.

Pakistani nationals often enter Iran illegally in attempts to reach European or Persian Gulf countries in search of work, using Iran as a transit route.

Earlier in March last year, the Pakistani embassy in Tehran announced in a statement the rescue of four Pakistanis from human traffickers through cooperation with the Iranian government and police.

