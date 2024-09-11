Police seize largest haul of industrial drugs in SE Iran

The Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran conducted a complex operation to uncover and dismantle an active international drug trafficking team in the northern part of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

They seized over 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine, making it the largest haul of this type of industrial drug in the country's southeastern region in terms of both weight and type.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

