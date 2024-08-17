International human trafficking band dismantled in Tehran

In a surprise operation, Tehran's police managed to destroy the international human trafficking gang that had taken four Tajiks hostage in Tehran several days ago.
In this regard, 6 non-Iranian people were arrested.
MNA/85570308
TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – An international human trafficking band was dismantled in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.
In a surprise operation, Tehran's police managed to destroy the international human trafficking gang that had taken four Tajiks hostage in Tehran several days ago.
In this regard, 6 non-Iranian people were arrested.
MNA/85570308
Your Comment