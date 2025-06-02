Iran calls for stronger ECO coop. to boost regional welfare

Speaking at the 13th ECO Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Tehran on Monday, Sadegh said that the organization’s regional collaboration reflects the cultural bonds among its members and should be leveraged to promote economic development.

She emphasized the key role of transport in regional growth and noted that Iran prioritizes enhanced regional cooperation, better use of ECO’s vast potential, and expanded transit networks.

Highlighting Iran’s strategic location in West Asia, the minister pointed to the country’s access to open waters via the Persian Gulf and oceans, and its extensive network of over 250,000 kilometers of roads and 15,000 kilometers of railway lines at the crossroads of north-south and east-west corridors.

Sadegh also stressed the need for member countries to play a greater role in advancing ECO’s plans, especially in the transport sector, and referred to the organization’s 2035 vision for regional integration.

She added that Iran hit a record of 20 million tons in transit cargo last year, thanks to close cooperation with regional partners, particularly through border infrastructure projects with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The 13th ECO Transport Ministers’ Meeting kicked off on Monday and will run for a period of two days.

