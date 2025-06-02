ECO transit train passes through Aprin Dry Port symbolically

The ECO transit train passed through Aprin Dry Port to demonstrate the importance of Iran's route in regional transit and the countries' serious determination to develop transit activities, Jabbar Ali Zakeri stated.

He, who is also the deputy minister of roads and urban development, pointed to the symbolic move of ECO transit train from the dry port on the sidelines of the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization and added, “This train symbolically passed through from Aprin Dry Port concurrent with the Transport Ministers' meeting to show the results of the efforts and good decisions of the esteemed ministers in the past and current periods.”

Increasing the amount of transit between ECO member countries has been cited as the main plan of the ECO transport ministers, he said, adding that the transit train passed through symbolically from Aprin Dry Port.

This symbolic train is actually part of the ECO transit train traffic that passes through the Iranian territory, Zakeri added.

