ECO ministerial meeting to be held in Iran

In comments after a meeting with ECO secretary general in Tehran, Iranian Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Qezelje said his counterparts from the ECO member states will gather in Iran in late summer.

Topics on the agenda of the ministerial meeting will be food security, agricultural trade, and regional cooperation, he said.

The Iranian minister also pointed to the finalization of a document on the 10-year prospect for agricultural cooperation among the ECO states, adding that Tehran will be promoting interaction with ECO in food industry, veterinary medicine, and biotechnology.

ECO is a Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in Tehran in 1985.

MNA