In a message posted on the social media platform X, the Iranian ambassador to Russia expressed sympathy to the Russian nation over the tragic incident.

Jalali also wished a speedy recovery for the injured of the incident.

A passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31 after a motor bridge collapsed on it. The incident left dozens of people killed and injured.

MP/