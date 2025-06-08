  1. Technology
Jun 8, 2025, 8:25 PM

Pezeshkian expresses condolences on passing of prof. Akasheh

Pezeshkian expresses condolences on passing of prof. Akasheh

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Bahram Akasheh, an esteemed Iranian geophysicist, seismologist, and professor of geophysics at the University of Tehran.

In a message issued on Sunday, President Pezeshkian conveyed his sympathy to the family of the esteemed professor and the scientific community in Iran, honoring Professor Akasheh as a pioneering figure in the field of seismology.

The president highlighted the professor's significant contributions to understanding Iran’s seismic activity, training researchers and students, and fostering scientific discourse on earthquakes.

President Pezeshkian noted that Professor Akasheh’s legacy will undoubtedly endure within Iran’s scientific community and among all those passionate about this vital field.

He prayed that the almighty God would bless the late professor with mercy and comfort, and that his family and loved ones would find the patience and strength they need during this sad time.

MNA/President.ir

News ID 232839

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News