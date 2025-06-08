Pezeshkian expresses condolences on passing of prof. Akasheh

In a message issued on Sunday, President Pezeshkian conveyed his sympathy to the family of the esteemed professor and the scientific community in Iran, honoring Professor Akasheh as a pioneering figure in the field of seismology.

The president highlighted the professor's significant contributions to understanding Iran’s seismic activity, training researchers and students, and fostering scientific discourse on earthquakes.

President Pezeshkian noted that Professor Akasheh’s legacy will undoubtedly endure within Iran’s scientific community and among all those passionate about this vital field.

He prayed that the almighty God would bless the late professor with mercy and comfort, and that his family and loved ones would find the patience and strength they need during this sad time.

MNA/President.ir