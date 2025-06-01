'Israel' conducts new aggression on Lebanese sovereignty

The Israeli occupation forces continued on Sunday their violations of the Lebanese sovereignty as well as the ceasefire agreement based on the UN Resolution 1701.

In this context, an Israeli glider dropped a sound bomb on a Lebanese citizen in Ramya border town, but failed to hit him, according to Al-Manar reporter.

The Lebanese health ministry indicated that an Israeli air raid on a car in Beit Leef town, South Lebanon, left one injury.

Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle in Arnoun town, South Lebanon, left one martyr, according to the ministry. Al-Manar correspondent had reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Arnoun.

According to Al-Manar TV, two citizens in Kfarkila border town escaped an Israeli gunfire.

A Lebanese citizen was martyred at dawn on Saturday in an Israeli drone on his vehicle as he was heading for Fajr (dawn) prayer at his town’s mosque.

MNA