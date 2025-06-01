Details released about Araghchi's visit to Egypt

Esmail Beghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has said that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will embark on visits to Egypt and Lebanon.

"Dr. Araghchi's visit to Egypt and Lebanon is planned to focus on discussing bilateral relations, consulting on the latest situation in the region, especially developments in occupied Palestine, and consulting on international developments," Baghaei said in a statement on Saturday.

According to foreign ministry's spokesman, "Mr. Araqchi's visit to Egypt and Lebanon is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week, and during these visits, he is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Egyptian and Lebanese officials and discuss and exchange views on a range of bilateral issues and regional topics."

Mohammad Hossein Soltanifar, who is the head of the office representing Iran's interests in Egypt, released more details about Araghchi's visit to Egypt.

Araghchi will travel to Egypt, a civilized, historical, and influential country in the Arab region, which is also home to the headquarters of the Arab League, Soltanifar said.

Stating that Araqchi is traveling to Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati, he continued, "In addition to meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Araghchi will also meet and consult with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and based on the planned plan, he will also meet with Egyptian elites and a number of Iranians residing in the country."

In this visit, consultations will be held on Tehran-Cairo bilateral relations and the steps that need to be taken in this regard, he added.

