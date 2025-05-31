  1. Politics
Iran FM Araghchi to travel to Egypt, Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Esmail Beghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has said that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will embark on visits to Egypt and Lebanon.

"Dr. Araghchi's visit to Egypt and Lebanon is planned to focus on discussing bilateral relations, consulting on the latest situation in the region, especially developments in occupied Palestine, and consulting on international developments," Baghaei said in a statement on Saturday. 

According to foreign ministry's spokesman, "Mr. Araqchi's visit to Egypt and Lebanon is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week, and during these visits, he is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Egyptian and Lebanese officials and discuss and exchange views on a range of bilateral issues and regional topics."

