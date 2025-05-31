Araghchi says Omani counterpart presented US proposal

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a post on X, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran earlier today (Saturday).

The top Iranian negotiator in the talks with United States added that Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

MNA