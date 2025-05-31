  1. Politics
Araghchi says Omani counterpart presented US proposal

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has reported a one-day visit by the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi to Tehran to present "the elements of the US proposal to Iran."

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a post on X, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran earlier today (Saturday).

The top Iranian negotiator in the talks with United States added that Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

MNA

