Iran preparing response to US nuclear proposal: FM

Speaking during a cabinet session on Sunday evening, the top Iranian negotiator Araghchi said that Iran is preparing the response to the recent US negotiator Steve Witkoff's proposal.

It was yesterday that the head of the Iranian negotiatng team said in a post on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran.

He also said in his yesterday's post that "Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal."

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

