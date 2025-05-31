Palestine spearheads fight against Israeli expansionism

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Nasser Kanani wrote, “As normalizing relations between the new Syrian government and the Israeli regime is one of the US conditions, and evidence indicates that the Damascus government agrees to it and that channels for dialogue and negotiation exist, the Israeli regime's occupation and air and missile attacks against Syria continue.”

There is no doubt that Palestine is the frontline of deterrence against Israeli expansionism, and the anti-Zionist resistance movements are the shield protecting the Islamic and Arab world against the terrorist and expansionist Israeli regime, he underlined.

If Palestine is eliminated, none of the Islamic states and nations will be safe from the crimes of Israeli regime, Kan'ani added.

