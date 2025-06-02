US army evacuates its bases in Syria: media reports

Hundreds of American troops have been withdrawn from Syria, according to US officials, in line with US President Donald Trump’s new approach to the region and as a direct result of the fall of the Assad government, Al Arabiya reported.

An estimated 500 troops were withdrawn in recent weeks, and multiple US bases were handed over to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) or shut down, Fox News reported on Monday, citing US officials, according to Al Arabiya.

The Al Arabiya also cited Fox News as also reporting that Mission Support Site Green Village was shut down, while MSS Euphrates was handed over to the SDF. According to the officials who spoke to Fox News, a third base was also vacated.

Despite having reservations about engaging with Syria’s interim ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Trump administration has now lifted sanctions on Syria, paving the way for regional and international players to enter the Syrian market and help begin the path to recovery.

Washington gave the Syrian government a list of conditions earlier this year. This included expelling foreign fighters from the country as well as removing foreign fighters from official military or government positions, preventing Iran and its proxies from reestablishing a foothold and others.

But on Monday, Reuters reported that Washington had okayed a plan by Damascus to integrate foreign fighters into the army.

Beyond Syria, the US has approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq, 3,500 in Jordan, and nearly 2,000 in Turkey, the Al Arabiya added.

