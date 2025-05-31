Israel launches new airstrikes on northwestern Syria

Israeli forces conducted fresh aerial attacks on military installations in northwestern Syria. Local Syrian sources reported that the strikes targeted areas around the city of Tartus in western Syria.

The reports indicate that several military camps in Tartus, Latakia, and other coastal regions were bombarded.

Citing local sources, Al Mayadeen confirmed that the attacks were carried out by the regime of Israel and noted that one of the key targets was the Blatah military camp in the outskirts of Tartus.

Additionally, several military sites in the northern countryside of Latakia were also targeted during the Israeli airstrikes.

