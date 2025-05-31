Gaza hungriest place on earth: UN

A spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva on Friday that Gaza is the hungriest place on Earth.

The aid operation that we have ready to roll is being put in an operational straitjacket that makes it one of the most obstructed aid operations, not only in the world today, but in recent history, he said.

Laerke explained that out of nearly 900 aid trucks that were approved to enter from the Israeli side since the reopening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the war-torn enclave ten days ago, less than 600 have been offloaded on the Gaza side.

“It is drip-feeding food into an area on the verge of catastrophic hunger,” he insisted.

Laerke added that many of the trucks were “swarmed by desperate people” on the way.

“It's a survival reaction by desperate people who want to feed their families,” he said.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. It has killed at least 54,321 Palestinians there so far, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

TM/PR