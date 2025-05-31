Political will can stop Gaza’s famine: UNRWA chief

“We are back to the blaming game while the people of Gaza are starving and trying to survive heavy bombardments,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

Palestinians in Gaza are facing starvation and risk famine as Israel continues to block aid from being delivered, Al Jazeera reported.

Lazzarini said that the trucks sent in the last two weeks make up just 10 percent of people’s daily needs, describing this as a “mockery to the mass tragedy unfolding under our watch”.

He added that reports indicate that just 900 trucks have been sent in the last two weeks, compared with the 600–800 sent daily by the UN during the ceasefire earlier this year.

“We are not asking for the impossible. Allow the UN including UNRWA & humanitarian partners to do our work: assist people in need and preserving their dignity,” he urged.

MNA