May 31, 2025, 3:51 PM

Trump Says ‘Don’t Feel So Sorry’ For ‘Vicious’ Biden

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – President Donald Trump on Friday said not to “feel so sorry” for former President Joe Biden after his cancer diagnosis earlier this month, accusing Biden of hurting a lot of people.

President Donald Trump on Friday said not to “feel so sorry” for former President Joe Biden, who announced a cancer diagnosis earlier this month, and criticized Biden as “vicious”—just over a week after Trump and other Republicans suggested Biden may have hidden his illness from the public, Forbes reported.

Trump, who spoke in the Oval Office on Friday, called Biden a “somewhat vicious person,” adding, “If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel sorry for him, because he’s vicious.”

Trump did not clarify why he referred to Biden as vicious, though he did cite “what [Biden] did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt” while arguing Biden had “hurt a lot of people.”

Biden, 82, revealed he had stage 4 prostate cancer earlier this month and told reporters Friday his prognosis is “good,” and “the expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this.”

