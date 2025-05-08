US starts mass production of advanced thermonuclear bombs

The US plans to start volume production of its newest B61-13 thermonuclear bombs later in May, almost a year ahead of schedule, said Teresa Robbins, acting administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the US Department of Energy.

"Additionally, NNSA anticipates achieving the first production unit for the B 61 mod 13 later this month, almost a full year ahead of schedule," she said at a House hearing, TASS reported.

"The W 88 alteration 370 maintained 100% on time deliveries to the US Navy, and is scheduled to complete production by the end of the fiscal year 2025, the W 80-4 program remains aligned with the Air Force schedule for the long range standoff missile and will we expect a first production unit in September 2027," she said.

The decision to produce B61-13 warheads was made in 2023 by the previous US administration led by Joe Biden. It was criticized by many experts in the US and abroad who advocate further reductions of nuclear weapons in the world.

MP/